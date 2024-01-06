Obasanjo visits Iwuanyanwu and meets leaders of Ohanaeze

In Owerri, Imo State, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, received a visit from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo discussed “issues of mutual interest” with Iwuanyanwu alongside other Ohanaeze leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Friday about the visit’s conclusion, Ohanaeze Secretary General Okey Emuchay said that the meeting was significant and highly symbolic because productive discussions took place.

He said: “Issues of mutual interest were discussed. The PG informed Chief Obasanjo that Nigeria should erect monuments in his name for the sacrifices he has made.

“He recalled his role in ending the civil war with the slogan of no victor no vanquished; repayment of huge external debts and recovery of the economy during his time as President.

“He informed the former President that the Igbo nation will bestow honour on him appropriately.

“Remember that when Chief Obasanjo was President, he appointed several Igbo sons and daughters into his cabinet and other high profile positions. A sense of belonging was provided to the Igbo nation during that time.”