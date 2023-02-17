Obasanjo to INEC, don’t play a dirty game, am your master, Obasanjo said INEC canceled 240 polling unit where Peter Obi have stronghold

Can INEC mention the name of the polling unit and state, was there no registered voters there, why did the unit exit in the first place .

How can you cancel 50 polling unit in Anambra and Enugu, 30 in Abia but none in Northern Region, why was 100 polling unit cancelled in Imo state, how many are left, this is just like saying IMO state won’t vote.

Where is the 240 polling unit canceled by INEC located? All in South East and South South, Nigerians needs to start asking questions.

Source: igbotimesmagazine.online

