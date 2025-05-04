Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others Bid Farewell To Pa Adebanjo

By Agency Report

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, were among political gladiators who bade farewell to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Adebanjo was buried on Saturday, May 3, at Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It would be recalled that Adebanjo, a lawyer, politician, and statesman, was one of the last surviving associates of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, aged 96.

Paying tribute during the funeral service held at St Philip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, his hometown, Governor Abiodun described Adebanjo as a titan of integrity and justice, and a dogged fighter for true federalism who always wanted the best for Nigeria.

Abiodun noted that Adebanjo was a lover of democratic ideals and one of the few who risked their lives fiercely opposing military dictatorship. He described him as one of the heroes behind the democratic governance the country now enjoys.

The governor said, “Chief Adebanjo was a dogged fighter for true federalism. He persistently argued that Nigeria’s over-centralised system of government bred economic imbalance and ethnic tension.

“Under his leadership, Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, was revitalised, becoming a potent force with democratic wisdom pushing for regional integration, restructuring, and devolution of powers.

“Beyond politics, he was deeply committed to preserving the rich Yoruba culture. He denounced nepotism, corruption, and impunity whenever they reared their ugly heads, becoming a moral compass for all.

“As Nigeria continues its walk towards democratic consolidation, the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains a timeless blueprint for Nigeria—one defined by courage, conviction, and unbending integrity.

“His ideals will continue to live on in the hearts of millions, and his contributions shall serve as a path to building a just, united, and truly federal Nigeria.”