Obasanjo: Nigeria needs leaders with touch of madness

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has identified the kind of leader Nigeria needs.

Obasanjo said Nigeria needs a leader driven by passion and “a touch of madness” to move forward.

He made the remark while hosting a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, DailyTimes gathered.

The former President said Nigeria would overcome its security challenges within two years if the leader was ready to make tough decisions.

According to Obasanjo: “I will say four things, of which I was reminded this morning. One is knowledge.

“And when you said, that you are involved in this, with a passion and I was telling some people this morning that, passion means madness, that you are mad about Nigeria, I am and I have no apologies for that because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.

“Passion means being mad about Nigeria, having a touch of madness, and I look at you (Hayatu-Deen); you are mad about Nigeria too.”

