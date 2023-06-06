Obasa Re-elected Lagos Assembly Speaker for Third Consecutive Term

Former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, representing Agege Constituency 1, has secured his position as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly for an unprecedented third term.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that amidst the proclamation and inauguration of the 10th Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obasa emerged as the unanimous choice for the esteemed role on Tuesday.

With no other nominations put forth for the speakership, all members of the assembly rallied behind Obasa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his address, expressed his commitment to collaborate with the newly elected House leadership, emphasising their joint dedication to the progress and prosperity of Lagos.

As previously reported by this newspaper, the anticipation surrounding this event was accompanied by widespread speculation that Mudashiru Obasa would retain his influential position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for another term.

