Obas: Crown on the floor

The damage these so-called Obas are inflicting on Yoruba tradition and culture may one day result in the cancelation of the institution of Obaship in the nearest future.

An Oba put the crown on the floor publicly and left his head uncovered.

READ ALSO: Mohbad: Light dims for a rising star

This is what happened when you keep promoting any baale to the position of an Oba without merit just for political reasons or keep insisting an Oba must be one learned person who probably live all his life abroad, having no clue about the culture and traditions.