OAUSTECH resonates academic excellence after 15 years

By Doosuur Iwambe

After several failed at- tempts in the last 15 years of its establishment, the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, penultimate week recorded a major stride in fulfilling one of its mandates of churching out quality graduates, when it held its combined maiden convocation.

The university established in 2008 by the Ondo State government by the administration of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, as Ondo State University of Science and Technology, was renamed Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in 2019 by state Governor and Visitor to the University, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Since its establishment, it has not been the bed of roses for the institution as the National Universities Commission (NUC) clamped down on the university following the withdrawal of its accreditation due to the inability to commence academic session as regulated.

One of the major setbacks of the university was its neglect by the state government, leading to uncompleted structures and facilities, which were said to have been abandoned by the government at inception.

Due to the neglect and the attendant acute dearth of infrastructure, the institution, which could not take-off at inception, commenced academic activities in 2009 with the admission of the pioneer set of students at a temporary site.

Trajectory Tracing the university’s trajectory, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Temi Ologunagba, recalled that the institution, which took-off with just one faculty (Faculty of Science), and later two additional faculties, today, offers academic programmes in five faculties, which are Science, Engineering and Engineering Technology, School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, School of Management Sciences, and School of Earth Sciences.

Some of the problems confronting the university include power supply and lack of hostel accommodation for students, dearth of facilities, among other areas of need.

However, as part of efforts at addressing the infrastructural deficit and other challenges confronting the university, the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), he said had already commenced the construction of a new school, the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, located at Ugbo Nla, in the Ondo South Senatorial District for the university.

According to him, when completed the Maritime Academy would train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the oil-producing state.

Also, as part of commitment to drive the university to align with the aspirations of its founding fathers, the institution, in the next academic session, according to the Vice Chancellor, would commence the School of Basic Medical Sciences, which at take-off would run courses in Nursing, Public Health, Applied Geology and Earth Science, respectively. Ologunorisa, while reeling out his administration’s achievements since assumption of office in February last year, listed these to include the approval of the university by the NUC to commence four new academic programmes at undergraduate level – B.Sc Accounting, Business Administration, Entrepreneurship Management and Project Management.

Besides, the Vice Chancellor while addressing the convocation said two other academic programmes – Applied Geology, and Nursing Science in the School of Earth Sciences and the School of Basic Medical Sciences are already awaiting the NUC verification inspection, while Computer Engineering, Petroleum and Gas Engineering, and Marine Engineering will take-off in the School of Engineering beginning from the 2023/24 academic session. According to the Vice Chancellor, the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, otherwise known as Maritime Academy on completion in September this year, would run six courses with the aim of helping to drive the blue economy in the state, and the country at large.

He listed the courses as Public Administration and E-Government, Business Administration and E-Commerce, Finance and E-Banking, Agric Business Management, Forensic Accounting, Coastal Environmental Management, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Technology, Coastal Tourism, Port and Shipping Management, and Coastal Biotechnology. Meanwhile, Ologunorisa told stakeholders that part of his administration’s achievements also include new exploits to deepen research, grants, and fellowship awards; public lecture and international visitation; as well as infrastructural development and TETFund projects, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor, who recalled that the institution had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with various institutions across the globe, under its blue economy programme, stated that these were aimed at making the university a world-class institution that would be able to compete favourably with its contemporaries across the globe.

Ologunorisa also said that the institution also has series of collaborations with the government, the private sector and other corporate organisations for it to be at a vantage position for Research and Development (R&D) in all spheres of national needs.

He explained: “As a university, our research agenda is based on the concept of Blue Economy. This is the economy of the marine, coastal and ocean environment.

To drive this, we are establishing the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, and the Centre for Blue Economy and Innovation.

“We are leveraging our strategic location at the coastal plain to develop programmes and courses that will produce the needed manpower in the critical sectors of the Maritime industry.

On the challenges confronting the university, the Vice Chancellor appealed to the state government, the proprietor of the institution, to increase the N42 million monthly subventions in view of the enlarged responsibilities, to tackle the challenges of power supply and students’ hostel accommodation, as well as other areas of urgent needs.

Combined Graduation

At the maiden convocation, which according to the university, has come to change the narrative, no fewer than 982 students graduated with First Degrees for the 2014/2015 to 2019/2020 academic sessions.

Meanwhile, finding showed that not many of the graduating students; especially those who graduated many years ago attended the ceremony.

Giving the breakdown of the graduating students, the Vice-Chancellor said of the 982 graduating students, 26 obtained First Class; 307 students graduated with Second Class Upper Division; 488 students with Second Class Lower and 161 students obtained Third Class. The combined graduation was for the 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The university attributed the delay and inability to hold ceremonies to some challenges, including the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the lockdown in the country in 2020. At the combined convocation,

OHCHR raises alarm over arrest of activists speaking up for women, girls in Afghanistan

Since the beginning of the year, several civil society activists and journalists have been detained for speaking out against Taliban policies that restrict women and girls’ access to education, work, and most other areas of public life.

“No one should be detained for speaking out in defence of their fundamental rights and the rights of others,” OHCHR Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

“Arrest or detention as punishment for the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights, such as the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, is arbitrary under international human rights law,” he added.

TOP CAMPAIGNER ARRESTED

The statement comes in the wake of the latest arrest, which occurred on Monday, according to OHCHR.

Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath, a civil society organization campaigning for the reopening of girls’ schools, was detained by unidentified individuals who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle.

His whereabouts are unknown.

The same persons also entered Mr. Wesa’s home the following day and seized two of his brothers, who were released several hours later.

OHCHR said other activists and journalists have also been detained with no clear information as to their whereabouts, well-being or any charges against them.

RESPECT HUMAN RIGHTS

“Detainees’ human rights must be respected, in particular the right to be informed of the reason for their arrest at the time of their arrest, the right to be promptly informed of any charges against them, as well as the right of access to family members and to legal representation,” Mr. Laurence said.

He recalled that Afghanistan is a party to international human rights treaties. As such, Taliban leaders are obliged to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression, opinion and freedom of peaceful assembly, as well as to provide access to education and the right to work.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and have effectively barred girls and women from studying and working.

Addressing the Security Council earlier this month, the UN Special Representative there, Roza Otunbayeva, said Afghanistan remains the “most repressive country in the world” for women’s rights.