NYSC to partner CBN on e-naira for corps members

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Central Bank of Nigeria has disclosed plans to partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on the use of internet money for Corps Members.

The Deputy Director, Information Technology Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Habib Yusuf, disclosed this yesterday when he led some staff of the apex bank on a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

He also said the electronic platform would offer it’s users the ease of payments at no risk.

Yusuf added that the e-naira, which is the first of it’s kind in Africa encompasses digital wallets which would allow onboarding of many users and off-line payments for goods and services.

He added that the electronic platform would also offer it’s users the opportunity of many innovations with ease.

In her response, the Acting Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba commended the CBN for the innovation.

She said the Scheme is ready for collaborations that would make the service year memorable for the Corps Members.

Uba, however, added that NYSC Management would consider the request from the CBN.

