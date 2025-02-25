NYSC partners Wema Bank to enhance Corps members’ digital prowess

By Ukpono Ukpong

The National Youth Service Corps NYSC, has said it would soon extend its ongoing digital training for Corps Members and other youths across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed disclosed this yesterday during the ground-breaking ceremony of an ICT Hub, within the premises of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training Centre in Kagarko, Kaduna State.

Speaking further, General Ahmed appreciated Wema Bank for the partnership, while he solicited for the speedy completion of the project, so that the targeted beneficiaries can harness the benefits on time.

The DG also appealed to Corps Members and other youths to utilize the training centre effectively and also ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

The project, which is a collaboration between National Youth Service Corps, and Wemabank when completed, would afford Corps Members, students, youths of Kagarko community and adjoining places the opportunity of enhancing their skills in Information and Communication Technology.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Wema Bank, Mr Tunde Mabawonku disclosed that the bank has been supporting entrepreneurs over the years. He added that it is also determined to empower Corps Members to generate more income.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on new term

He, however, canvassed more public support for NYSC in order to consolidate on its numerous laudable achievements.

The Director, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Mr Kehinde Aremu added his voice, saying that the SAED Centre and the ICT Training Hub, when completed would in no small measure compliment government’s efforts in improving digital literacy among youths in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area, Hon. Mujihideen Umar thanked both NYSC and Wema Bank for the good initiative. He promised effective use of the centre and adequate security when completed.