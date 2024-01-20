NYSC partners stakeholders’ to eradicate unqualified graduates from scheme

By Ukpono Ukpong

The National Youth Service Corps NYSC, has appealed for continued support from different stakeholders in order to prevent unqualified graduates from being mobilized for National Service.

It said they pose serious threat to the socio-economic wellbeing of the country, especially when allowed to penetrate the workforce of sensitive sectors such as health and education.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed made this appeal in his welcome address at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilization Workshop, with the theme; “Unlocking Innovative Solutions to the Challenges of the Mobilization Process”, held in Abuja.

The Director General said Management is committed to repositioning the Scheme for greater efficiency and will continue to embrace innovations, especially digital solutions that will ensure seamless mobilization exercise.

He stated further that the physical verification exercise and other measures adopted by NYSC has gone a long way in exposing fake graduates, including those claiming to be foreign-trained.

“I would like to assure everyone that we remain unwaivering in our determination to block any threat to the credibility of the mobilization, including attempts by unqualified persons to get enlisted for National Service.

READ ALSO: Group Commends Keyamo Over Relocation Of FAAN.

Over they years, we have blacklisted local and foreign institutions found to be engaged in fraudulent practices, in addition to making formal reports on their activities to regulatory authorities”, the DG said.

In her introductory address, the Director, Corps Mobilization Department, Hajiya Walida Siddique Isa urged the Student Affairs Officers to ensure that they transmit the true reflection of the bio-data and academic profile of their Prospective Corps Members on the NYSC portal.

In his goodwill message, the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike opined that there is the need for the adoption of innovative strategies to surmount the observed challenges and engage the best practices in the deployment of young graduates in national development efforts.

Wike, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu commended the NYSC Management for the adoption of ICT solutions in its operations.

While declaring the workshop open, the Minister for Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim said NYSC ranks among the most enduring platforms that have played a significant role in promoting national unity.

She added that the on-going efforts by the Scheme in combating the issue of fake certificates through rigorous verification process showcase the Scheme’s commitment to upholding integrity.

“Let this workshop catalyze positive change as we collectively forge a path towards a more secured and trustworthy NYSC programme”, the Minister said.

The Pre-Mobilization Workshop is an annual event which brings together the Scheme, Corps Producing Institutions and other stakeholders like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Universities Commission (NUC), Federal Ministry of Education together to brainstorm and strategize for continuous improvement in the mobilization process.