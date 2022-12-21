NYSC members warned against attending night parties

By SAMUEL LUKA

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned corps members against staying out late to avoid endangering their lives during their service time.

The Acting Director General of the scheme, Mrs Christy Uba gave the warning on Tuesday in Bauchi during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch C stream II orientation course held at the state permanent orientation camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

Represented by the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the acting Director also urged the corps members to avoid attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, accepting car rides and gifts from strangers.

“Management remains committed to making adequate provisions for your welfare and security,” the Acting Director assured.

“Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year,” she added.

The NYSC boss further called on all the corps employers in the country to always see corps members as their children and accept anyone posted to serve in their establishments.

She urged corps employers to make necessary provisions for their welfare and mentor them properly to enable them develop their potential.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities as well as traditional rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the corps members”, she stated.

Also speaking, Mr Manu Soro, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, who is also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state, urged the corps members to put in their best in their various host communities.

In his address, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, said that the country have seen the relevance and importance of NYSC since its inception.

Represented by his Deputy, Alh. Baba Tela, Mohammed urged the corps members to add value by executing meaningful community Development Service projects in their host communities.

“You are therefore expected to respect the culture, norms and traditions of these communities so that you can be truly integrated into them,” said the governor”, the Governor said.

According to him, his administration has always placed high premium on security and welfare of corps members and as such, they are expected to be law abiding citizens and good ambassadors of NYSC.

Our Correspondent gathered that 1,250 Batch C corps members were deployed to Bauchi for the one year mandatory service to the nation.

