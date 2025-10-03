NYSC member empowers 50 expectant mothers with MamaSafe Initiative in Abuja

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abuja has taken maternal health advocacy to the grassroots, calling on families to play a stronger role in supporting women during pregnancy.

Halimat Jimoh, a trained midwife, is driving this effort through her MamaSafe Initiative, which recently reached at least 50 expectant mothers at a Primary Health Care Centre in Lugbe, Abuja.

During the outreach, the women received clean-birth kits, essential medical supplies, and professional guidance aimed at reducing risks during childbirth.

Their husbands also participated in sessions on how to better support their partners.

Participants described the intervention as a lifeline, particularly against the backdrop of Nigeria’s economic hardship, which has made access to quality healthcare increasingly difficult.

Jimoh, who also runs The Midwife Next Door Foundation, said the MamaSafe outreach was conceived as a personal project to give back to society by equipping vulnerable women with practical tools for safer pregnancies.

“My team staged an outreach tagged MamaSafe Initiative, the idea was to help as many expectant mums as possible to stay healthy. We worked in partnership with the healthcare centre, and it was a success.

“We simply wanted to contribute our quota to our immediate community. One thing we have discovered is that pregnant women are vulnerable, and they deserve to be supported, especially by their immediate families,”* she explained.

She emphasised the importance of care and monitoring during pregnancy, noting: “Anyone carrying a life is in a critical state and requires extra routine monitoring to ensure both mother and child are safe. Family support during pregnancy is crucial.”

The MamaSafe initiative featured three key components: the distribution of clean-birth kits to expectant mothers, equipping the clinic with an emergency maternal care kit, and launching a digital health support community.

“In a plural society like ours, fingers are not equal. Hence, the community and government must always rise to support this bloc of people in society.

“The clean-birth kits we distributed contained essential items such as maternity pads, cord clamps, gloves, and diapers. Our goal is to help reduce infection and complications during childbirth,” she said.

As part of the programme, Cecilia Samuel, a maternal health educator, facilitated a session on “Recognising Danger Signs in Pregnancy and Childbirth and What to Do.”

Participants also shared their concerns and asked questions during the interactive session.

“We didn’t just do the talking. We also gave these women the opportunity to express their concerns and challenges. We are happy that they benefited from the little initiative, and we are hopeful that we can continue the initiative for greater impact,” Jimoh added.

Despite still serving as a corps member, Jimoh believes that “every birth should be a celebration.”

“Service to humanity should not wait for tomorrow. It begins with what we can do today,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, one of the husbands who accompanied his wife to the centre expressed gratitude, noting that the support extended to fathers as well.

“Fathers also carry a lot of stress during this time, and this initiative is a support for us as well,” he said.