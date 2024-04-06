NYSC, JAMB to strengthen credible mobilisation process

By Ukpono Ukpong

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have taken steps to strengthen their partnership to a credible and seamless mobilization process.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, disclosed this when he received JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede and his Management team in his office at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

Ahmed expressed appreciation to Professor Oloyede for his passion and commitment in the programmes of the Scheme, especially towards achieving a credible and seamless mobilization process.

He said the partnership between the two organisations have come a long way, “and we must continue to build on it to achieve our goals in the interest of national development”.

Earlier in his address, the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede thanked the Director General for giving him the opportunity to visit, despite his busy schedules and short notice, adding that the Board is conscious of the partnership between the two organisations.

The Registrar pleaded that both organisations must be proactive in their activities so as to prevent unscrupulous persons from infiltrating JAMB database and NYSC Mobilization process.

He requested the Scheme to add Course of Study and Name of Institution attended on the NYSC Registration Portal for Prospective Corps Members during online registration.

The JAMB Registrar also revealed that the Board would provide it’s list of registered candidates for NYSC so as to harmonise and fish out unqualified candidates that may fraudulently present themselves for mobilization for National Service.