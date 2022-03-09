NYSC Director- General visits Kano camp

… says skills and ideas is what brings money

“Please, open your minds so that you will benefit immensely from the skill acquisition training. Avoid cutting corners: drive your vision with passion; remain focused and the sky will be your limit,”

That assertion was made during the working visit of NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members deployed to Kano State at the NYSC Orientation Camp kussala Dam karaye.

The DG advised the Corps Members to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the Scheme, aimed at empowering them for self-employment and wealth creation.

He urged them to avoid night travelling, lone movements and acceptance of ride from strangers, adding that they should report suspicious activities around them to the law enforcement agencies.

The Maj Gen.also enjoined them to use the period of the Orientation Course to imbibe teamwork, build lasting friendship, promote the unity of the country, add value to themselves and the NYSC.

The DG said many of their predecessors had made history by distinguishing themselves through participation in national assignments such as elections, immunization programmes, population and housing census and COVID-19 prevention, among others.

He also stressed the need for them to always be of good conduct, adding: “Shun cybercrimes, drug abuse, cultistism and other acts of criminality. You must be good ambassadors of your families, NYSC and your institutions”.

The Director-General urged the Corps Members to obey set rules and regulations in their places of primary assignment.

He warned that the Scheme would not condone acts of indiscipline, and that every infraction would attract sanctions as stipulated in the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“You are the future leaders of this country, you must be disciplined, respectful, obedient, patriotic and hardworking. Note that the rules and regulations in your places of primary assignment are also binding on you,” he added.

General lbrahim sensitized the Corps Members on the criteria for selection of winners of the President’s NYSC Honours Award, stressing that they must excel in all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, namely: Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-Up/Passing-Out activities.

“Once you relocate from Kano State or change your place of Primary Assignment, you are automatically disqualified,” he said.

He informed them that Bill for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund that would empower Corps Members with start-up capitals to establish their businesses as they exit service had passed through the second reading followed by public hearing at the National Assembly. He said when actualized, the Fund would reduce the rate of unemployment and insecurity among the youths.

The Director-General enjoined the Corps Members to identify felt needs of their host communities and initiate projects that would positively improve their standard of living.

He warned against using their personal money or borrowing to fund the projects, stressing that they should source for funds from within the community.

He urged the Corps Members to be guided by the spirit and letters of their Oath of Allegiance even beyond the Service period.

“As Corps Members, you are supposed to propagate the ideals of NYSC.

“The unity of the country should be paramount to you and you should avoid anything that will jeopardise the unity, integration and cohesion of this country. You must let the spirit of NYSC live in you,” lbrahim added.

The DG warned against the negative use of the social media, advising that they should use same for promotion of national unity and development.

