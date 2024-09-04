NYSC clarifies policy on late arrival to orientation camp

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has addressed the concerns of some Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who were unable to register at their respective Orientation Camps due to late arrival.

The issue came to light after reports surfaced of agitations by these PCMs during the ongoing 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 Orientation Course.

In a statement signed by the NYSC Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the scheme reaffirmed its policy on mobilization and orientation programmes.

According to the statement, “The Scheme’s policy on mobilization and orientation programmes is clearly spelt out in the enabling Act and Call-Up Letters issued to the PCMs.

READ ALSO: Housing Affordability Crisis in Nigeria: HDAN Calls..

“For avoidance of doubt, the first paragraph of the Call-Up Letters for this Batch of Corps Members stated that registration will close by 12 midnight of Thursday 29th August, 2024, while the Swearing-in Ceremony for those who successfully completed the registration process would take place simultaneously nationwide on Friday 30th August, 2024.”

Adding that this timeline was communicated to all PCMs to ensure they arrived at the camps within the stipulated period.

However, in response to reports of late arrivals, the NYSC Management took a compassionate approach. The Director General, upon receiving these reports, directed an extension of the registration deadline to midnight on Friday, August 30, 2024. This extension was meant to accommodate those who were unable to meet the original deadline due to unforeseen circumstances.

Despite the extension, some PCMs continued to express dissatisfaction and posted videos on social media calling for further leniency. The NYSC’s Director General responded to these concerns by personally visiting some of the affected camps. During his visits, he sympathized with the PCMs but emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations that govern the NYSC. Discipline, including strict adherence to the scheduled dates for orientation, was highlighted as a key aspect of the Scheme’s operations.

While the Director General sympathized with the affected individuals, he reiterated that the NYSC must operate within the framework of its Bye-laws.

Nonetheless, he directed that the PCMs who missed the registration deadline be provided with temporary accommodation and meals before leaving the camps. This gesture was in line with the NYSC’s commitment to treating all Corps Members with respect and dignity.

Furthermore, the Director General assured the affected PCMs that efforts would be made to accommodate them during the 2024 Batch ‘C’ mobilization.

This assurance was intended to provide some relief to those who made genuine efforts to arrive on time but were still unable to register. The NYSC Management expressed its sympathy to those affected and urged them to adhere to the guidelines in the future.

“In response to this, the Director General promptly visited some camps to assess the situation. He sympathized with the affected Prospective Corps Members but reiterated that adherence to the rules of engagement in accordance with the NYSC Bye-laws, (in which discipline, including adherence to the stipulated dates of resumption to the Orientation Camp), was key. He, however directed that the affected Prospective Corps Members be availed accommodation and feeding before they left the camps.”