NYSC certificate saga: We’ve been vindicated says CSOs

…wants Mbah to apologise to Enugu people

By Tunde Opalana

A group of Civil Society organisations, Total Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum have hailed the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC for his boldness and forthrightness in declaring that the Certificate of National Service being paraded by Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is fake and forged.

In a press statement released to newsmen on Friday by the Director Compliance Oluseyi Adegbenjo Esq says the groups have been vindicated by the statements made by the DG during a live interview on a national television monitored in Abuja.

In the statement, the civil society groups said “the DG pointedly denied that the Corps issued the said certificate and admitted that Mr. Peter Mbah approached the Corps following our exposure of the forgery and that he was shown proof why the Commission is of the belief that the Corps did not issue the Certificate.”

Addressing Mr. Peter Mbah, the groups insisted that the PDP governorship candidate should confess and apologize to the people of Enugu for the embarrassment he has caused them in forging the certificate and bringing the entire state to disrepute following the controversy the issue has caused.

“When Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun was exposed for parading a fake certificate, she ran away. So we believe it is time for Mr. Peter Mbah to run away from Enugu now before it is too late. If he waits for a Court to make a prouncement on the fake certificate, then he should be ready to go to jail” the statement continued.

The statement concluded that by calling on Mr. Mbah to also apologize to the groups for the unprintable names he called them while referring to them as a faceless group parading forged letters.

“Now that Mr. Peter Mbah has confirmed that we are not a faceless group parading forged letters, we urge him to accept responsibility and also to apologize to us for the unprintable names he called us” the statement concluded.