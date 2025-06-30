NYCN commends Tinubu for brokering peace between Wike, Fubara

…urges reinstatement of suspended governor

By Tunde Opalana

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) under the leadership of its President, Ambassador Sukubo SaraIgbe Sukubo, has commends President Bola Tinubu for his timely and courageous intervention that has led to the restoration of peace between the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers State.

He said the intervention is not just a victory for conflict resolution but a landmark testimony of President Tinubu’s rare leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to national unity, good governance, and democratic stability.

Sukubo on Sunday in a statement said by personally brokering peace between these two influential sons of Rivers State, President Tinubu has once again proven that “he is a leader driven by a sincere desire to ensure peace, security, and prosperity across all regions of Nigeria.”

He added that “the reconciliation between Chief Wike and Sir Fubara marks a new dawn for the oil-rich Rivers State.”

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, according to him, strongly believes that this truce will usher in a new era of comprehensive and overwhelming development across the state.

” It will translate to peace not only among political actors but in the hearts of the people and in every nook and cranny of the state.

“Rivers State, known for its immense contributions to the economic survival of Nigeria through its oil and gas resources, cannot afford to be engulfed in avoidable political crisis. The state must remain a beacon of progress, peace, and productivity.

“Therefore, the NYCN believes that the intervention of Mr. President has not only saved Rivers State from descending into political chaos but has placed the state back on the pedestal of development, inclusion, and responsible governance.

“With this newly established peace, we are confident that governance will return fully to the people. Public resources and state institutions can now be redirected towards providing services, creating jobs, building infrastructure, and fostering youth development.

“Peace is the bedrock of every thriving democracy, and now that Rivers State has found that peace, we call on all stakeholders to consolidate it by working together to rebuild trust and confidence in government.

Pleading for earnest return of Fubara to power, Sukubo said “we therefore respectfully urge President Bola Tinubu to take the next bold and unifying steps. Now that peace has been brokered and hostilities put behind us, the National Youth Council of Nigeria calls on President Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“This gesture will serve as a symbol of reconciliation and healing, allowing the Governor to continue his mandate and deliver on the promises made to the people.

“In the spirit of equity, justice, and democratic restoration, we also call for the reinstatement of all lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly who were affected by the political rift. A united legislative arm is crucial for the stability of the state government and the effective implementation of policies that benefit the masses.

“The NYCN urges all political stakeholders in Rivers State to move forward with a renewed sense of unity and purpose. The lessons of the past months must guide us toward deeper dialogue, understanding, and collaboration. Politics should never be allowed to hinder development or put the lives of citizens in jeopardy.

“Furthermore, the NYCN sees this peace accord as a teachable moment for political actors and the youth across Nigeria. We must come to terms with the reality that peace is not a weakness but a strength. It is the foundation upon which progress, innovation, and prosperity are built.

“We therefore call on political leaders at all levels especially our vibrant youth population to always embrace dialogue, unity, and mutual respect in resolving differences. Resorting to conflict, acrimony, or divisive politics only serves to drag our nation backward. Let Rivers State be an example that peace is always achievable, no matter how deep the disagreement may seem.

“In line with the mandate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to promote peace, unity, and development, we reaffirm our readiness to always partner with the federal and state governments in promoting peaceful engagement and conflict resolution mechanisms.

“Youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the builders of today. We must take the responsibility of ensuring that our voices promote unity rather than division, solutions rather than crisis, and progress rather than stagnation,” the statement read in part.