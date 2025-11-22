NYCN Chair to Youths: Compliment leaders’ efforts in security 

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has called on security agencies to intensify its fight against the growing wave of insecurity in the Country.

The youth group insisted that any individual linked to the menace of terrorism, banditry, abductions, or political sabotage must be arrested and prosecuted in line with the law of the land.

The State Chairman of NYCN, Hon. Comrade Douglas Ochishi, stated this while reacting to the worsening security situation across the country, which has paved way to the abduction of schoolgirls, attacks on worship centres, and repeated raids by terrorists in various states.

He stated that the patience of young Nigerians was running out, adding that that insecurity had reached a dangerous dimension, where no one, especially children, are safe.

According to him, “Anybody traced to be the source of insecurity in this country should be arrested and prosecuted. No person is bigger than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If we must get this country right, then government must beam its searchlight on everyone..”

Ochishi noted that many of those who criticized the reign insecurity during past administrations were now in government and could see firsthand that securing a diverse country like Nigeria requires systematic and, coordinated action.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain the current security operations in the country while ensuring close monitoring of individuals and political “cabals” believed to be fueling violence for their selfish gains.

The youth leader also warned that citizens must stop shielding criminals in their various communities, saying:

“When you see something and keep quiet, you are part of the problem. But when you report, you help save lives.”

He advised young people to stay vigilant, report suspicious movements, and resist being used for the committal of any form of crime in the State.

Ochishi commended both the Ebonyi State Government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and the Federal Government for contributing their quota towards the security of the country.

He further maintained that young people must complement the efforts of their leaders by rejecting social vices and embrace the dint of hard work.

He added:“Nigeria will overcome this insecurity, but only when we stop protecting the enemies of peace. We are calling on the government to beam their search light on everybody , whoever the insecurity of this country is being linked to should be arrested and prosecuted in line with the provision of the constitution. That is the only way we can get this menace.”