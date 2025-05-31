Nwuche hails Tinubu, Wike for transformational projects across FCT

…says Abuja has come back to life

By Ukpono Ukpong

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, has praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the unprecedented scale and speed of infrastructural development across Abuja, describing the city as “coming back to life” under the current administration.

Speaking on Saturday after a tour of several completed and ongoing projects in Gwagwalada, Kwali, and surrounding communities, Nwuche expressed deep admiration for the quality and scope of work being carried out in less than two years.

“The level of work going on is just incredible in under two years. I’m quite amazed Abuja is becoming something else. It’s becoming a world-class city, and the developments cover both urban and rural areas,” Nwuche stated.

He highlighted the transformation of farmlands in Kwali, noting the availability of water and fertile land, which he said aligns perfectly with the FCT’s emerging role in ensuring food security.

“At Kwali, we saw vast farmlands, water bodies, and even natural resources like coal. Abuja has truly come back to life,” he said.

Nwuche commended Wike for his commitment and hands-on leadership style, and also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the minister the full support needed to execute such impactful projects.

“We must commend the Minister for putting his heart into the job, and also commend the President for giving him the support required to achieve these feats. The quality of roads and other infrastructure is excellent you can see it for yourself,” he said.

Comparing current developments with past administrations, the former lawmaker remarked that Abuja could have been at an entirely different level if this pace of development had been sustained since the return to democracy in 1999.

“If we had been at this pace from 1999, Abuja would have long ago been much more developed than it is today. I’ve seen many ministers come and go, but this one has truly made a great impact on the capital,” Nwuche said.

He added that one thing is to provide infrastructure, but the dedication and results delivered by the current FCT Administration stand out as exceptional.

“We’ve not only seen activity; we’ve seen transformation. The impact on rural communities, access roads, and public facilities is undeniable. This is what real leadership looks like,” Nwuche affirmed.

The former deputy speaker’s comments follow Wike’s call on citizens to take ownership of government infrastructure and protect public assets from vandalism, stressing that partnership between the government and people is key to sustainable development.