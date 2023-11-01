Nwuba proposes innovative revenue approaches for NAMA amid economic challenges

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The president of Aircraft Owners Association of Nigeria, Alex Nwuba has recommended creative revenue approaches for Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) amidst the current economic landscape.

Speaking at NATCA’s assembly, Nwuba highlighted the challenge of cost recovery despite increasing air traffic post-COVID-19.

Amidst technological shifts, Nwuba urged NAMA to re-evaluate cost recovery principles and boost revenues through customer engagement.

He suggested revenue expansion avenues, including flight procedures design and airspace planning services within and to other countries.

”NAMA can also expand and enhance its earnings through: Flight Calibration Services to other countries. Revenue from approval of telecommunications masts as ongoing supervision and also fines”, he added.

He advocated for services like Technical Training, Survey, Consultancy, and equipment provision at State and private aerodromes.

Nwuba raised concerns voiced by private airports and airlines about NAMA’s 23 per cent revenue collection and a five per cent service charge. Potentially he said it might be violating ICAO provisions and overcharging.

