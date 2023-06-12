Nwifuru is not controlled by Umahi, Foundation replies group

By Chijioke Njoku

A non governmental organization known as salt family foundation has yesterday warned a group, Ebonyi indigenes socio-cultural in the diaspora ( AEISCID), headed by one Mr. Pascal Oluchukwu to desist from circulating malicious and misleading publications against the state governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, stating that Nwifuru is not being controlled by former Governor Umahi.

According to a press release made available to Journalist by the media director, Mr. Igiri Innocent, Said the group alleged that the just inaugurated Governor of Ebonyi State, R.t Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is being controlled by the immediate past governor David Umahi lacks the credibility to do so as a nonregistered group.

Mr. Innocent, however, said it’s very pathetic that a group to presents itself as a nonpolitical organization working for the interest of Ebonyians in the diaspora and at the same time dabbling into the shady politics of disorganizing a new government that has come to stay and give a breeze of fresh air to the people of Ebonyi.

The media director, however, noted the appointment of special assistants on security is well received by Ebonyians, noting that the Governor is taking his time to assemble professional people as Commissioners which would come after the proclamation of the State House of Assembly.

“Ebonyians will not be distracted by a none registered group whose business is to fight every government in power.

READ ALSO: Senate Presidency: Edwin Clark backs Akpabio, says…

“As a lawmaker, the Governor fully understands the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and at the fullness of time and in the full constitution of the legislative arm of government, the governor will send names of his Commissioner nominees and other appointees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

” We are warning Mr. Pascal Oluchukwu and his association of rabble-rousers and interlopers should desist from creating unnecessary tension in the State by dishing out malicious information against a government that is duly in charge of its affairs and is prepared to deliver good governance to the Ebonyi people,” he said.

It further urged the people of Ebonyi State to continue to show love and support for the new government and to be patient as good things take time to manifest, and a new government would require time to unveil its plans and policies for them.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com