Nwifuru emerges BOT chair Forum of former presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifruru of Ebonyi State has emerged the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Forum of the former presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly

The Forum is a National Body comprising former presiding officers ( Speakers and Deputy Speakers) of the 36 States in Nigeria

The Forum is committed to strengthening democratic governance , fostering collaboration amongst former State legislators and contributing meaningfully to national development.

Rt. Hon. Nwifruru was elected into the Ebonyi State House Assembly in 2011 and became Speaker from 2015 to 2023 before he was elected 4th Civilian Governor of Ebonyi State.

While he presided over the Assembly , Rt . Hon. Nwifruru was a key player in promoting good governance by collaborating with the Executive arm to ensure that policies and programmes were in tandem with the needs and aspirations of the people.