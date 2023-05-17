NWC to review reported indiscipline, anti- party activity cases

…aims at achieving discipline, reconciliation

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to constitute a Committee to review all cases of reported indiscipline and anti-party activities by some members of the Party in the 2023 general elections.

The resolution was taken at its 571st meeting held the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba yesterday said the decision of the NWC is in furtherance of on-going efforts by the national leadership of PDP Party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.

He said this resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Accordingly, he said “the NWC hereby directs that no Organ of the Party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the Party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

The NWC charged all members to remain focused on the ideals of the party as a democratic organization guided by its rules, regulations and constitution as we collectively make progress towards lasting reconciliation, discipline and unity in the party.

