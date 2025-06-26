NWC Disowns Damagum, Anyanwu, Says NEC On Course

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum over his claim that the party has reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The NWC also said Damagum was not speaking the position of the party on his announced cancellation of the scheduled 100th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The rebuttal came a few hours after Damagum told the media that the PDP has acceded the recommendation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve issues surrounding the position of it’s National Secretary.

Damagum after a meeting with some critical stakeholders at the party secretariat early in the day said the part has agreed that Anyanwu resumed back to office while the June 30 NEC meeting be shelved for an expanded caucus meeting same day.

In what is a clear division of the NWC, members led by the Deputy National Chairman’ (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja issue a statement undoing all decisions taken by the Damagum meeting.

In a statement signed by 11 members, the NWC rejected what was called an attempt to overturn the resolution of the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which scheduled the 100th NEC meeting for Monday, 30th June, 2025.

The statement read “the Acting National Chairman in the said press briefing also reportedly announced that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume as National Secretary of the Party contrary to the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting which referred all matters relating to the office of the National Secretary to 100th NEC meeting.

“The pronouncements by the Acting National Chairman have no foundation as no Organ of the Party (including the NWC), individual or group has the power to cancel, overrule, veto or vary the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC is the highest decision-making Organ of the Party, second only to the National Convention. By virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday 30th June, 2025 is binding on all Organs, Officers, Chapters and members of the Party and no Organ, group or individual can vary or veto this resolution of NEC.

“Furthermore, the claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the Party is therefore misleading being contrary to the resolution of NEC.

“In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, 30th June, 2025 has not been canceled or postponed.”

The statement was signed by; Amb. Taofeek Arapaja – Deputy National Chairman (South), Hon. (Arc) Setonji Koshoedo – Acting National Secretary, Hon. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed – National Treasurer, Sir. Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel – National Auditor, Hon. Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary and Woyengikuro Daniel Ph.D – National Financial Secretary

Others are; High Chief Ali Odefa – National Vice Chairman (South East), Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi- Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South), Hon. Mrs. Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm – National Woman Leader, Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and Hon. Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese – National Vice Chairman (South West).