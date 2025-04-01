NWAS announces appt of Jidda-Fada as ENPA member

The North Wales Africa Society (NWAS) has announced the appointment of Dr. Salamatu Jidda-Fada as member, Eryri National Park Authority in Wales.

This announcement was made recently in a press release issued by the community organisation.

The statement stated; “Dr. Salamatu Jidda-Fada is a distinguished conservation biologist and climate action expert with over 20 years of experience spanning academia, the nonprofit sector and international consultancy.

“Her pioneering research on vegetation change in West and East Africa has received recognition and funding from the International Foundation of Science and the Nigerian Government.”

Beyond her scientific contributions, Dr. Salamatu Jidda-Fada is an active leader in the UK. She serves as a Councillor for Bangor City Council, Vice Chair of Adult Learning Wales and Deputy Director of the Anthony Nyong Climate Centre of Excellence at the University of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria.

She is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Environmental Society and Convener of the Coalition for Biodiversity Conservationists of Nigeria.

By the appointment, it is expected that Salamatu Jidda-Fada leverages her expertise and leadership traits towards the sustainable development of the Eryri National Park.