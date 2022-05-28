Nwachukwu Anakwenze steps down for Wike

A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Nwachukwu Anakwenze has withdrawn from the presidential race for the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Though the presidential screening committee led by former Senate President, David Mark had screened the US-trained Medical Doctor out of the race, DailyTimes gathered.

Anakwenze in his statement warned that if the party change the rule in the middle of the game, no decent competitor would stand a chance to compete fairly.

He disclosed that he withdrew from the race due to the decision of the party to throw its presidential ticket open despite the zoning principle enshrined in the party’s constitution.

The statement partly read “My interest was to bring quality leadership to the country, foster unity and restore the hope of young people and the women as have shown in my campaign manifesto.

“My decision to run for the office of the President with the great support of Nigerians in the diaspora was to bring in quality leadership that has eluded us as a nation for decades now, but this has been dashed.

“Many things have happened in the last few weeks that showed certain persons don’t stand a chance to compete favourably; so it is on this premise that I, painfully withdraw from the contest today 28th May 2022 in full support of a Southern candidate which is largely the wishes of Igbo Elders, the Diasporas and the voice of the people.

“I thank the party for the opportunity to inform Nigerians about how well they can fair with an Igboman as President whose love for the country towers above the lust for power. Let all my supporters across the North and South who have shown me that there are good Nigerians that still believe in merit and would put that above primordial sentiment.

“I, Dr Anakwenze said the People of Southeast wants the Presidency zoned to them and fully supported by other regions as the Igbos have always done. I am therefore constrained to withdraw from the race in full support of Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State”.

