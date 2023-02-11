NURTW avoids MC Oluomo, appoints coordinators for INEC operations in SW

The National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) says it has appointed coordinators to arrange transportation of polling materials and personnel for the forthcoming general elections in Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states where its activities were banned.

In a letter to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the General Secretary of NURTW, Kabiru Ado Yau, the union said it has appointed as coordinators Rafiu Olohunwa, Oluwatoyin Olaoye, Rauf Fakorede and Abideen Olajide for Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, respectively, to organise drivers on wheels for the exercise.

The NURTW also listed in the letter names and contact details of all its officials who would facilitate the successful deployment of vehicles and monitor the prompt delivery of election materials and personnel in all states across the country.

The letter reads: ”I am pleased to inform your good self that the Union’s leadership has appointed coordinators to be responsible for monitoring and supervision of the activities of our members to be engaged by the commission for its electoral activities at state and local government levels.

“To achieve effective and efficient delivery of logistics, those engaged are to facilitate the successful deployment of vehicles as well as to monitor and assist the state councils they are assigned to.

“They are also required to lead a delegation of state officials to supervise the signing of any contractual agreement with INEC in respect of the 2023 general elections.”

Recall that INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Jan. 31 met on MoU with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on the transportation of election officials and ballot papers to polling units on the election day.

At the consultative meeting, the INEC chairman reminded the unions, whose members are going to be conveying personnel and materials nationwide, on their obligation to neutrality.(NAN)

