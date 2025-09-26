Nupe union cries for help over bandits’ attacks in Kwara

The Nupe Descendants Union in Kwara has appealed to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other security agencies to save their people from bandits and kidnappers.

Alhaji Muhammad Shaaba, the President of the Union made the call during a news conference in Ilorin, on Thursday.

He decried bandits’ incessant attacks and killings of people in the community.

According to Shaaba, the attacks on farmers on their farm lands have been on the rise.

“Bandits and kidnappers on motorcycles always strike successfully, especially on bad roads.

“As we speak, our people live a life of uncertainty, they cannot sleep with their eyes closed.

“These attacks are one too many. The shocks are traumatic, valuable lives and properties are wasted.

“The farmlands are no longer accessible, and commercial activities in many parts of our communities are paralysed.

“We cannot imagine how much the two local governments, Edu and Patigi, have lost in terms of revenue,” said Shaaba.

While expressing sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives to bandit attacks, he commended the governor for the proactive measures taken to address insurgency in Kwara North.

Shaaba appealed to the governor to provide logistics and operational support to the Army, Police, local hunters and vigilantes.

“We suggest continuous presence of the security men and more surveillance in view of their sporadic and unexpected attacks on some places or communities,” he said.

The President of the Union also advised the government to support the victims of bandit attacks through targeted relief and rehabilitation initiatives.

He said that the attacks had robbed the state in terms of socio-economic activities, particularly in agriculture and trading resulting in food insecurity and economic hardship.

Shaaba stated that there was also widespread psychological trauma and fear within the communities adding that some of essential social and economic institutions including healthcare centers have been closed. (NAN)