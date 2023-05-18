NUJ, PDP chief mourn ex-Tribune Chapel NUJ chairman, Ogunesan

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has been turned into mourning mood over the death of yet another of their member, Deacon Tunde Ogunesan.

This is just as a notable politician in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Honourable Akinwale Solomon Akinwole, joined the union in mourning the former chairman of the Nigerian Tribune Chapel of the union.

The death of Ogunesan was announced by the state chapter of the union on Monday. He was said to have joined the saints triumphant during a brief illness on Sunday. A consummate journalist and devout Christian, he was chairman of Tribune Chapel of the NUJ when Stephen Gbadamosi was secretary of the union in the revered newspaper house.

Akinwole, also known as Wolekanle, in a statement, described the demise of Ogunesan, who was also the Secretary to the Local Government (SLG) of Saki East Local Government Area of the state, as shocking and devastating.

Wolekanle, who contested for the Oyo North Senatorial District seat on the ticket of the PDP in the last general elections, said he knew “Tunde as a professional media practitioner and dynamic politician with integrity.

“The gentleman was full of ideas and passion for the development of Oke Ogun, some of which he shared with me during the electioneering campaign.”

The politician said “though his sudden demise at this time is a great loss, we can only take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful life, served humanity and, above all, served God with all his heart.

“I commiserate with his immediate and extended family, political associates and friends as well as his professional colleagues. May Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Oguensan, until his death, was also a deacon at the iconic Cooks Memorial Baptist Church, Oja’ba in Ibadan, the state capital.