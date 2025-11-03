NUJ FCT Council Calls for End to Attacks, Impunity Against Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council, joins the global media community to commemorate the 2025 International Day to End Impunity on Crimes Against Journalists, with renewed call on Government Authorities, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety, protection, and dignity of journalists in Nigeria.

This year’s observance is a solemn reminder of the continuing threats, harassment, and violence faced by journalists in line of duty, and alarming lack of accountability for those, responsible for such crimes.

The Council expresses deep concern that attacks on media practitioners, including intimidation, unlawful arrests, and physical assaults have continued to rise, often without justice, being served.

According to the NUJ FCT, Council Secretary, Jide Oyekunle In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, condemned all forms of violence and intimidation, targeted at journalists, describing them as an assault on democracy and freedom of expression.

“A society that silences its journalists silences the truth. We cannot build a transparent and accountable democracy when those who bring information to the public are constantly harassed, attacked, or unjustly detained,” the statement said.

The Council further urged the Federal Government and security agencies to demonstrate genuine commitment to ending impunity by thoroughly, investigating all past and recent cases of attacks on journalists and prosecuting perpetrators, irrespective of their social or political standing.

It also called on States and non-state actors to respect the constitutional role of journalists, guaranteeing them the freedom to report without fear or interference, noting that the culture of impunity, doesn’t only endangers journalists but also, undermines the citizens’ right to know.

“Justice for journalists is justice for the society. Every attack on a journalist is an attack on truth, accountability, and the people’s right to be informed,” the statement added.

The NUJ FCT Council therefore, reaffirm its unwavering commitment to defending press freedom, promoting journalists’ welfare, and working with relevant partners to ensure that all members of the press can carry out their duties safely and responsibly.

As the world observes this important day, the Council paid tribute to journalists who have suffered, been detained, or lost their lives in the pursuit of truth, urging society never to forget their sacrifices.