NUJ FCT Chair Harps on Transparency in Tinubu’s Tax Reforms

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Council, Grace Ike has called for transparency and accountability in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms, stressing that revenue generated must be effectively deployed to improve infrastructure and the quality of life of Nigerians.

She spoke at the maiden edition of the Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture, organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja Tuesday where she stated that taxation has become one of the most contentious issues in the country, with several narratives causing confusion among citizens.

The lecture, themed “Navigating Tax Reforms in Nigeria: Insights on President Bola Tinubu’s Policies,” featured former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as the inaugural guest lecturer.

Ike described the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration as bold steps aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax system, broadening the tax base and reducing over-dependence on oil revenues

She however, stressed that citizens must see tangible results from taxes paid to foster compliance and trust.

“As journalists, the mirror of society and agenda setters, we believe this forum offers a unique opportunity to unpack the grey areas of taxation and simplify parliamentary activities for Nigerians,” she said.

She also emphasised the role of the media in ensuring the success of the reforms, noting that journalists must provide accurate and unbiased information while fostering public dialogue. According to her, clear communication of tax policies will help citizens better understand their rights and responsibilities.

Highlighting the significance of the lecture, Ike said it was conceived as a platform for parliamentarians, past and present, to share knowledge and provide clarity on topical issues through the lens of the legislature.

She described the legislature as the most misunderstood arm of government in Nigeria and expressed confidence that Dogara’s insights would enrich national discourse on tax reform and development.

The NUJ chair commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas for making the lecture a reality and expressed appreciation to Hon. Akin Rotimi, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, as well as other lawmakers for their support.

Ike, like the chairman of the House’ Press Corp, Gboyega Onadiran acknowledged institutional partners such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigeria LNG (NLNG), and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), for their contributions to the success of the event.

She urged all stakeholders, lawmakers, the executive, civil society and the media to work collaboratively to ensure the success of the reforms.

“Our collective goal must be a Nigeria with a robust economy, where tax policies contribute to sustainable development and improved quality of life for every citizen,” she stated.