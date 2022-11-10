NUC issues certificate of recognition to University of Ilesha

By Doosuur Iwambe

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued a letter of recognition for the take-off of the newly approved University of Ilesha in Osun State.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed made the presentation to the Executive Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Governor while thanking the commission for the recognition, disclosed that the new University of Ilesa would focus on Agriculture and Agri-business to address food insecurity, mining technology building on the abundant gold deposit in Ijesaland and Medical Sciences to enhance the human resource need in the health sector.

He said: “We are very deliberate in our approach as we seek to contribute to the diversification of our economy and wean it away from over reliance on oil.

“In anticipation of the license issuance, we have identified credible candidates for the Governing Council and Principal Officers, ready to be appointed and hit the ground running.

It would be recalled that Oyetola recently assented to the law seeking to upgrade the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University.

The Governor’s assent followed the successful passage of the Executive Bill into Law by the Osun State House of Assembly in August.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the law, Oyetola said the decision of the government to upgrade the College to a university was “not a product of fanciful effort”, but a “thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement” which his administration is noted for.

According to him, the proposed university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative institution that would be funded through a mix of sources, such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the State.

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, while receiving the copies of the University Establishment Law from the Governor after his assent, said,

“The signing of this Bill into law is a new dawn in the entire Ijesa land in particular and the State in general.

“This is a huge development for Ijesa people and Osun State. This is what we have been clamouring for, for over 40 years. As a matter of fact, the College which was established in 1979 is more than 40 years old now, and thinking to upgrade it to a full-fledged University is a welcome development. We commend and appreciate Mr. Governor for his magnanimity and generosity to Ijesa people”.

