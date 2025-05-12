NUC authorizes accreditation of 17 courses for Bauchi’s Sa’adu Zungur University

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The National University Commission (NUC) has ratified the accreditation of 17 courses for the Bauchi’s Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU).

As contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by the varsity’s Public Relations Officer, Mal. Auwal Hassan, the development is a significant milestone for the university, demonstrating its commitment to academic excellence and quality education.

The accredited courses according to Hassan, cut across various faculties and departments that include Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration, Agriculture, Arabic, Human Physiology, Public Health, Anatomy, Law, Pharm D, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Science Laboratory Technology, and Zoology.

He said that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Fatimah Tahir had expressed confidence that the accreditation is a step forward in achieving the university’s mission and vision of academic excellence.

She appreciated the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his unwavering commitment and support to the university.

The press statement explained that the courses that got full accreditation include Accounting, Business administration, Public Administration, Agriculture, Arabic, Human and Physiology while Public Health and Pharm had interim accreditation.

Others fully accredited according to Hassan are Anatomy, Law, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Science Laboratory Technology and Zoology.

The press statement recalled that on the 22nd November, 2024, a High-powered panel from the National Universities Commission NUC visited SAZU, as part of the accreditation exercise for October/November 2024.

The Public Relations Officer said as contained in a letter dated 30th April 2025, signed by the Executive Secretary of NUC and addressed to the Visitor of the University, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Executive Governor Bauchi state, the accreditation is in line with Section 10 (1) of the Education Act CAP E3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The letter clearly explained to the governor that the education act empowers the NUC to lay down minimum Academic Standard for all academic programmes taught in Nigerian Universities and also to accredit such programmes.

The press statement disclosed that the current one accreditation is seen as a major breakthrough for SAZU, enabling it to compete with its counterparts in the country. The university remains committed to providing quality education and producing graduates who can make a positive impact in society.