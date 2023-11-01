NUATE election: I will a restore worker’s confidence- Popoola

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

A contender for the post of the National president of the National Union Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Lanre Popoola says, he will build and restore worker’s confidence by embarking on aggressive enrollment of workers back to the union.

Speaking with aviation journalists on his bid to contest for the President of NUATE in Lagos, Popoola revealed that workers have lost interest in the present crop of leaders as they have lost focus.

Popoola said the era of banging tables and using intimidation to resolve labour issues were over adding, that it has portrayed unions as problematic one before management of organisations in the sector with the mindset that unions were out to torment troubles.

“It is high time we bring management to table with us, to let them realise that we are partners in progress and must contribute to the progress of the aviation sector and develop it together”.

“I am not going to be part of the union that will want to bring down the industry in the name of agitation, they could be better ways of handling issues, we must have a robust relationship with leaders of aviation agencies”

Popoola said he will come out with an experience team to run NUATE while the secretariat will be revived by grooming the young ones to take over.

On the the recently released condition of service for some aviation agencies, Comrade Popoola said its review will be continuous as it was long overdue saying that the currently released one had been in the pipeline for over nine years, “it is appalling to say that the COS have been very wonderful no, but for me nothing has been done. The unions have tried and I am not condemning them but considering the length of time, nine years is quite a long time”.

He noted that this review of COS ought to have been in existence since 2015 and will be taking up from there.

Popoola urged workers to give them the chance to move NUATE forward to enhance the union by casting their votes for him in the forthcoming NUATE election in Benin.

