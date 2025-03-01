NSITF records 22,350 claims in 2024, covers over 7.6m employees

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening social security for Nigerian workers, announcing that it processed 22,350 claims under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) in 2024.

Speaking at the opening of the Management Performance Review (MPR) of NSITF on Wednesday at NECA House in Ikeja, Lagos, the Managing Director, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, said that the Fund also expanded its coverage, now reaching over 7.6 million employees across 183,528 employers nationwide.

Faleye highlighted the organization’s efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.

He revealed that NSITF is leveraging technology to facilitate its registration process, improving trust and accessibility for stakeholders.

“As custodians of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, our mandate is clear, and it is to provide timely compensation and support to employees affected by workplace injuries, disabilities, diseases, or fatalities. This scheme is not just about financial redress, it is a lifeline that upholds dignity, fosters safer workplaces, and strengthens Nigeria’s social security architecture,” Faleye stated.

He further emphasized the Fund’s significant achievements over the past year, saying: “In the past year, we have made significant strides: We have processed 22,350 claims in 2024, ensuring beneficiaries received timely support. We have expanded our outreach to 13 regions and created five new branches across the country, bringing the total number of branches to 62. The Fund now covers 183,528 employers and 7,616,476 employees. We have conducted 3,250 health and safety audits and 808 investigations, 2,035 awareness initiatives, and 248 follow-up audits.”

According to him, we have started the process of leveraging technology to facilitate our registration process, thereby improving transparency and trust.

“We continue to forge collaborative partnerships with agencies that are able to facilitate the delivery of our mandate, including amplifying awareness and compliance among employers and employees to deepen adoption of the scheme.

“However, we are not blind to the hurdles: delayed employer remittances, gaps in public awareness, and systemic issues that contribute to diminished operational efficiencies. These challenges test our resolve but also sharpen our focus.

“Let us therefore use this platform to engage in open, honest, and constructive discussions. Let us ask ourselves the tough questions, challenge assumptions, and explore new ideas. Our goal is not just to meet targets but to exceed them, ensuring that the NSITF remains a beacon of hope and support for all Nigerians.” He added

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director Operations (NSITF), Hon Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, said the MPR is a crucial exercise aimed at assessing the Fund’s performance in the 2024 financial year and setting a clear strategic course for 2025.

In her words:” This event is of utmost importance as it provides a platform for us to critically evaluate our achievements, identify areas for improvement, and implement strategies that will fast-track growth and enhance service delivery. The theme for this year’s MPR, Aligning Performance Activities with the Strategic Objectives of the Fund, underscores the necessity for every Department, Region, and Branch to work in synergy towards the overarching goals of the Fund.”

To this end, she emphasized that “The past year presented its fair share of challenges, but it also provided opportunities for us to reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Through the resilience and dedication of our workforce, we have made commendable strides in ensuring that the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) remains a pillar of social security and welfare for Nigerian workers.

As we engage in presentations, discussions, and deliberations over the next two days, I encourage every participant to actively contribute their insights and recommendations. Our success in the coming year will be determined by the strength of our strategies and the effectiveness of their execution.” She also observed.