NSITF, NDPC seal partnership on workers’ welfare, data protection

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a strategic move to enhance workers’ welfare place safety, and digital data protection across public institutions, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have entered into a formal partnership.

The collaboration, sealed during an inter-agency meeting at the NSITF headquarters in Abuja, is aimed at promoting workplace safety, employee compensation, and compliance with data privacy regulations.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, welcomed the NDPC delegation led by National Commissioner Dr. Vincent Olatunji, and emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in safeguarding both human and digital assets.

He highlighted the need for institutional capacity building, particularly in aligning with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, through strategic appointments and internal data governance reforms.

He said the Fund recognized “the need to comply with the law and put in place necessary architecture to protect people’s data that they have entrusted into our care.”

READ ALSO: New Music Trends: Re-Records, Tours & Album Drops

Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye however, canvassed that as the Fund complies with the NDPA, the NPDC should also comply with the Employee Compensation Act 2010 by enrolling it’s staff in the Employee Compensation Scheme.

He said, “as we try and comply we also like your organisation to comply with our mandates.”

He stated that the Fund could train the Commission staff on health and safety in the workplace in exchange for capacity building training on data safety for NSITF staff.

Barrister Faleye expressed optimism that a certificate of data safety from the Commission would engender trust from the Fund’s stakeholders, and went further to propose a joint advocacy and awareness campaign by both agencies to promote their respective mandates.

In his response the National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji promised to work with the NSITF to achieve the renewed hope agenda of Mr President .

He stressed that both agencies are very crucial to the national development of the country and key to helping Mr President achieve his goal of transforming the country.