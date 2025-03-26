NSITF, NDE partner to tackle unemployment with social safety nets

…empower Nigerians with skills, starter packs

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a bid to address unemployment in Nigeria, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has partnered with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to provide social safety nets aimed at boosting job creation across the country.

Speaking at the resettlement of beneficiaries under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative organized by the NDE, in Abuja, NSITF Managing Director, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, emphasized the importance of skill acquisition in revitalizing the economy.

Describing the initiative as a crucial step in tackling unemployment and empowering Nigerians, he assured that the NSITF would continue working with the NDE to support economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

READ ALSO: Justice Emmanuel Agim didn’t accompany FCT minister to UNICAL Convocation ceremony, says S’Court

“Efforts like this create a huge boost to the informal sector of the economy and should be strengthened to meet the aspirations of many underprivileged Nigerians and the beneficiaries.

“Continuous initiative like this will further help decrease the unemployment net in the country.

“At NSITF, we would continue to be partners with NDE with emphasis on economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation, which is in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this government.

“We would continue to provide the support and social safety nets to help curb unemployment in the country with our several efforts in this direction,” Faleye added

The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, which seeks to boost job opportunities, empowered 250 beneficiaries with starter packs.

The program aligns with the NDE’s core objectives by tailoring skills acquisition to market demands and national priorities.

The initiative’s strategic goals include increasing trainees’ employability, supporting small-scale enterprises, promoting agricultural productivity, improving rural infrastructure, and providing short-term employment opportunities.