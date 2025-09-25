NSITF laments over 150 construction deaths in 2024, urges stronger safety culture

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on Wednesday, raised concern over the alarming rate of deaths at construction sites in the country, disclosing that more than 150 workers lost their lives to accidents in 2024 alone.

Managing Director of the Fund, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, said the grim statistics reflect the dangers of poor compliance with safety protocols across the industry.

He stressed that the frequency of such incidents poses a threat not only to workers but also to the stability of the construction sector.

Faleye made the revelation in Abuja at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Construction Industry, where he called for a stronger culture of health and safety practices to prevent avoidable workplace tragedies.

“It is a sobering reality that Nigeria experiences an average of 50-70 major construction accidents annually, including building collapses, falls, and machinery-related injuries. The Nigerian Safety Commission reported over 150 fatalities linked to construction site accidents last year alone,” he lamented.

The NSITF boss said such incidents highlight the truth of prevention is better than cure, and went on to proffer measures towards prevention saying “Strengthening health and safety protocols is crucial. “

According to him, “this involves rigorous safety audits, compliance with standards, and continuous capacity building to protect workers at all times. A proactive safety culture–where risks are identified and mitigated early–is essential to preventing tragedies before they occur.”

Barrister Faleye therefore advocated collective effort in embedding safety and welfare into every project. He said that would foster work “environments where workers can operate confidently and securely.”

He urged construction companies to collaborate with NSITF’s Health, Safety and Environment team on audits, capacity building and other interventions, expressing the organisation’s commitment to partner all willing employers in providing both physical and social protections to all Nigerian workers.

He further stated that the “commitment to safety and well-being is foundational. It is also a strong element of sustainable industry growth.

“NSITF remains dedicated to supporting safety initiatives through regular audits, certification processes, and enforcement of standards because a resilient construction industry depends on a healthy, protected workforce.”

The FOCI 69th AGM was attended by leading players in the construction industry in Nigeria, government officials, and other stakeholders.