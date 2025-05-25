NSIB launches probe after training aircraft crash-lands in Ilorin

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the crash-landing of a Diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School, Ilorin.

The incident occurred at 17:28 local time on Friday, during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at Ilorin International Airport.

The aircraft veered off the runway and came to a stop on the grass verge.

Two occupants were on board. Both sustained serious injuries and were swiftly evacuated to a medical facility, coordinated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

In response, the NSIB Go-Team is currently preparing to depart from Abuja to Ilorin to conduct on-site investigations.

A statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance for the Bureau, said the team will secure the site, collect physical evidence, interview witnesses, and retrieve operational data to establish the cause and contributing factors of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, the Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., said: “Our thoughts are with the injured, and we commend the swift medical and emergency response. Now, our focus is on understanding exactly what went wrong. Every investigation is an opportunity to improve safety. We are deploying our team to Ilorin to ensure that no detail is overlooked.

“The Bureau urges the public and media to avoid speculation and to await verified updates. NSIB remains committed to ensuring a thorough, independent, and professional investigation that supports ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety in Nigeria. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”