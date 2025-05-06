NSF2025: Gov Diri Receives National Sports Festival Torch of Unity

By Aherhoke Okioma

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival, slated for Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital from the 16th through the 30th May, 2025.

Governor Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, highlighted the importance of peace and unity, stating that sports promote unity, discipline, love and friendship among citizens of a nation.

According to him, the Gateway Games in Ogun State would provide another opportunity to promote unity amongst athletes, pointing out that sports is the only vehicle that has continued to put the country on the path of unity, irrespective of region and tribe.

The state’s helmsman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of sports in Bayelsa State, adding that the state’s performance in the just concluded Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo was a testament to the abundance of talents in the state.

He urged athletes to adequately prepare themselves for the festival, that there is a huge task ahead to surpass the record set in 2022 in Asaba, Delta State were Bayelsa finished 2nd in the National Sports Festival for the first time, maintaining that Bayelsa has gone beyond the level of participation but winning.

Governor Diri’s administration is committed to completing the 25,000-capacity stadium for the state athletes to compete favourably with their peers outside Bayelsa, stressing that sports remains one of his administration’s cardinal programmes.

“Bayelsa has taken sports as a major tool to take our youths away from crime and drugs, because every youth that is into sports cannot be a criminal. We are also using it to control drugs because drugs and sports are diametrically opposed to each other”.

“We believe that, we are taking sports seriously to ensure that our youths get out of drugs and earn a living through sports. As we speak two Bayelsans are currently in the U-20 national football team in Egypt for the U-20 Africa Championship”

Earlier, commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, in an address of welcome, praised the government’s contributions to the development of sports in the state, describing the event as symbolic.

In a remark, leader of the National Sports Commission delegation, Mrs. Ikana Mbora, said the festival would be an exhilarating experience and expressed the commitment of the commission to ensure its success.

In separate goodwill messages, Chairman House Committee on Sports, Barr Tare Porri and Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi, expressed readiness for the fiesta, adding that camping has already commenced for the athletes.