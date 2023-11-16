NSCDC boss not shielding personnel from investigation- Coalition

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations STAND UP NIGERIA has described as mischievous a report by an online newspaper, Sahara reporters claiming that the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has allegedly refused to release one of the corps officers, to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation over forgery of his University degree certificate.

The Coalition in a statement by its national coordinator ….Attah said the report by Sahara Reporters is not only fake, but created deliberately to mislead the general public.

Attah wondered why Sahara reporters has become “a go-to media House” for blackmailer and mischief makers, saying that journalists must carry out due diligence in their investigation before going public with their reports.

According to him, “that Sahara Reporters continues to disregard every know journalism ethics in the way it reports calls for concern. Fake news poses a serious threat to our national security. This has to stop.”

He said contrary to claims by Sahara reporters, the Commandant General of the NSCDC had asked the provost of the Corps to deliver the said officer, one Idris Mohammed to the ICPC to be interviewed.

Attah cited a letter dated April 13, 2023 which was written on behalf of the CG by Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, a deputy CG with reference number NSCDC/HQ/2460/VOLII and addressed the to chairman, ICPC.

The letter which was in reply to an earlier letter of request from the ICPC with reference ICPC/OPS/GBP/OBS/133 dated 3rd April, 2023 was stammped as recived from the ICPC office.

“Our Provost is hereby directed to deliver him to your office for the interview,” the letter reads in part.

Attah said it is shocking how SaharaReporters concluded that the CG was shielding the said personnel.

He said the report is deliberate attempts to distract the Commandant General from carrying out his function of securing critical national infrastructures.

He said, “We are are aware of some of the people that are not happy with the reforms that the CG has brought to the Corps. This type of reports goes to show that they are becoming even more desperate. But we will be here to expose their lies.

The Coalition said the Commandant General of NSCDC deserves to be commended for observing the rule of law in his duty and instilling it in the rank and file of the corp which is contributing to tackling insecurity in the country.

He explained that this is exemplified by Audi’s recognition of the importance of training and retraining of personnel of the Corps, as well as improving staff welfare in his avowed commitment to motivate and further enhance the Corps.