NSCDC boss, Audi commissions FCT Command renovated quarter guard

By Tom Okpe

Commandant General, CG, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, has commissioned the newly renovated NSCDC FCT Command headquarters Quarter Guard.

Audi, while addressing officers and men of the Command after the inauguration, Wednesday in Abuja, charged, personnel against inter-agency rivalry, calling for strengthened synergy.

He also, urged personnel to leverage on the already existing relationships between security agencies by respecting boundaries.

He said: “Humble yourself, do not embarrass the Corps by ensuring you don’t intimidate anyone as accidental discharge is not acceptable, according to the standard operating procedures of the Corps.

“Don’t envy your brothers, rather, leverage on the experiences of officers and Agencies’ that had been there for years and learn from them.”

The CG also, called on officers to be committed in the discharge of their duties while adequately, protecting Critical National Asset and Infrastructure, CNAI.

While inaugurating the quarter guard, Audi said, ‘Quarter guard’ symbolised regimental discipline, which is essential for the image of the Corps.

“Quarter guard is a highly regimented exercise, precisely, used to commission dignitaries during visits.

“This is commendable as I urge you to put it to use maximally, so that the service will be portrayed in a good manner,” he admonished

He however, commended the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu for his exemplary leadership roles in ensuring the Corps was strategically, positioned in the territory.

“As a leader, you should be able to impact on the lives of your subject; Dr Odumosu knows where he is going and the management of the Corps is proud of you and will continue to support you,” Audi said.

Speaking earlier, NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said in the business of protecting lives and property, the importance of strengthening grassroot administrative and operational activities cannot be overemphasized.

According to the Commandant, not too long after I assumed duty, I created two more Divisions, two Area Commands and several observation posts.

“These are moves to get closer to the people, to have better assessment and understanding of the peculiar security situation at the local levels and for more results oriented operational planning.

“This little, but very important project was achieved as a result of synergy and cordial relationship the command maintains with all Area Councils’ administrations, traditional rulers and the people at the grassroot.

“Just few months ago, October last year, to be precised, I visited the Chairman, Hon. Dr, John S. Gabaya, the Talban Bwari.

“The purpose of the visit was to chat a course for better synergy in tackling insecurity in the Area Council. In addition, I requested for his assistance in making our Bwari Divisional office conducive and befitting for my personnel to work.

“On that visit, the Chairman made a commitment to ensuring that the NSCDC Bwari Division has a more conducive office than it was.

“Today, we are gathered here to celebrate the fulfillment of that promise. The officers and men of the Division now has a better facility to operate from.

“Here, we have not only offices, but other facilities, befitting of any security building structure and a saluting base,” he added.