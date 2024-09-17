NSA Ribadu to slam N10bn suit on PDP if….

…demands retraction of spurious allegation of sponsoring rigging of Edo guber election

By Tunde Opalana

National Security Adviser, NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has threatened to sue the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for N10 billion for alleging that he is sponsoring the bid of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the governorship election coming up this weekend in Edo State.

Ribadu through his lawyers demanded that Mr. Anthony Aziegbemi, chairman of Edo PDP retract the rigging allegations made against him or be dragged befire the court.

The parry’s chairman had in a statement on Saturday, alleged that the Federal Government through the office of the National Security Adviser is planning float a huge dum.of money to induce security operatives assist APC in the rigging plot.

Aziegbemi specifically claimed that Ribadu had released 2 million U.S Dollars to the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the election as part of the plot.

READ ALSO: Reverse evil actions taken against our members, ASUU..

Debunking the allegation as spurious and unfounded, Ribadu’s lawyers, Charles Musa & Co, demanded immediate retraction.

According NAN, the letter read : “We write on behalf of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (our Client), in response to your press statement titled ‘Edo 2024: presidency’s move to interfere, manipulate guber poll using DSS, NSA uncovered’.

“The publication falsely alleges, inter alia, that, ‘$2 million was ordered to be released to the APC candidate by the NSA to buy votes and bribe security agencies’”.

The lawyers said retraction of the falsehood, malicious and libelous statement is necessary to redeem the image of their client which has been brought to public disrepute.

According to the lawyers, it is wrong for the PDP chairman to drag a personality such as Ribadu and the referred office of the NSA into politics, knowing fully that the he holds public office and he is completely apolitical.

The lawyers also demanded payment of N10 billion as damages for reputation and other injuries.

“Take notice that if our demands are not met within seven days, we shall proceed with our Client’s further instructions, including taking legal action to enforce his rights,” they added.