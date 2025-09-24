NSA hands over 2 rescued victims, announces arrest of high-profile suspects

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday handed over two kidnap victims rescued in Kaduna to their family, as security agencies announced the arrest of suspects linked to high-profile crimes.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrlorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, handed over the victims, Khadijah and Fatimah Shehu Magaji, to their husband, Alhaji Shehu Magaji, on behalf of the NSA.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Laka said the successful rescue underscored the effectiveness of non-kinetic strategies in tackling insecurity.

He said the victims were abducted on Aug. 18, in Makarfi, Kaduna State and were held in Yadi Forest, Giwa Local Government Area.

“While in captivity, Khadijah gave birth to a baby girl, Hafsat, under extremely harsh conditions.

“For 33 harrowing days, these women endured unimaginable hardship.

“The kidnappers demanded ₦500 million, later reduced to ₦200 million. Yet, through dialogue and intelligence, we secured their release without ransom.

“The victims were rescued on Sept. 19 and formally handed over to representatives of the Kaduna State Government for onward reunification with their family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Laka disclosed that security agencies had also made significant breakthroughs in parallel operations, arresting suspects including Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Alaye, and Adamu Mohammed, linked to armed robbery, kidnappings, and multiple killings.

He said the gang was behind the killing of a lawmaker in Gareywa and the murder of a Divisional Police Officer in Gwagwalada, Abuja, with their criminal network extending across Delta, Kaduna, Kano and Nasarawa States.

“This operation is proof that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy is delivering results. But our greatest weapon remains unity and resilience as a people,” he said. (NAN).