NRC trains staff ahead Abuja -Kaduna service resumption

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced training for members of staff of the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) at Idu Station, Abuja, as part of preparations for the resumption of operations on the corridor.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Mr Callistus Unyimmadu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

“The training fulfills an earlier promise by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, to ensure staff are adequately prepared before services resume,” he said.

Mr Paschal Nnorli, Liaison Officer, representing the Director of Human Resources, appreciated management’s initiative in organising the programme, noting that the training was designed to refresh staff capacity and strengthen efficient train operations.

He stressed that learning is continuous, urging the workers to be attentive, uphold discipline, and work as a team, warning that management would take breaches seriously.

Also, Mr Adediran Adedamola, Deputy Director, Health and Safety, NRC anchored a session on safety, and how to identify hazards, conduct risk assessments, and apply controls.

“Responsibility for safe practices rests with every member of staff,” he said.

Mr Adesegud Ogunade, Deputy Director at NRC, took participants through rules and specifications, underscoring that adherence to handbooks, integrity, and professionalism remained essential for smooth railway operations.

Dr James Zang, Director of Corporate Planning, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director , reiterated the importance of safe work practices and urged the workers to take their jobs seriously.

He announced that subsequent sessions would be conducted department by department to deepen the learning process.

The training ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr Monday Adejo, who commended the NRC management for its commitment to staff development.

He assured that the lessons learned would translate into safer, hitch-free train operations. (NAN).