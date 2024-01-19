NRC to revive old narrow gauge network

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is set to revived the old narrow gauge networks with the Eastern line already at an advanced stage to resume operations.

The Eastern line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is one of the old narrow gauge lines currently receiving attention of the federal government being undertaken by the NRC.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari at the time said the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri railway will translate to reactivation of economic activities along the Eastern corridor, which has been greatly affected by insurgent activities and serves as a stimulus for industry and trade.

However, the project was later segmented with a section of the track from Port Harcourt- Aba already completed.

Following the completion of the track laying, the NRC has commenced the rehabilitation of coaches and locomotives ahead of the resumption of operation on the all-important route.

NRC Director of Mechanical, Engr. Jerry Oche personally immediately swung into action to ensure that the vehicles for Aba Port-Harcourt Train Services are ready in a matter of days.

Engr. Oche, assisted by the District Manager, Mr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim, inspected the vehicles for the services and ordered an immediate commencement of repair works so that passengers from this part of the country will begin to enjoy train services.

Vehicles undergoing immediate repairs are five SPs, 1 SPA, 1 DRC and 2 BVAs.

Some of the vehicles in Enugu will be moved down to Aba to assist in receiving the anticipated overflows of passengers and goods, which is usually experienced on the route.

Also, NRC, civil engineers are working on the track preparatory to the introduction of Jos intra-city mass transit train in Jos, Plateau State.

Deputy Director, Public Affairs of NRC, Mr. Mahmood Yakub in a chat with newsmen also disclosed that several coaches have been rehabilitated to resume the Lagos-Kano Express passenger train.

The coaches are currently at Zaria Carriage and Wagons workshop, preparatory to the commencement of the train service, one of the services suspended by the NRC.

Also there are plans to introduce Kaduna intra-city mass transit train, he said.

MD of the NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria while inspecting the newly completed Port Harcourt-Aba track, said, “We are working in phases, they have laid the track up to Aba but we are so anxious to commence operation and that is why the minister has directed us to come and see so that we can plan ahead to commence operation.

“So we took an inspection from Port Harcourt to Aba. We have confirmed that the main track has been restored.

“As we speak, we can put locomotives and wagons on the track from Port Harcourt to Aba. We are working hard to ensure that very soon the operations will start. Signaling and communication would also be restored very soon.”

The NRC MD had earlier told our correspondent that the Lagos-Kano Express Train Service would resume in the first quarter of this year, saying the NRC is working round the clock to restore the old narrow gauge tracks.

Speaking further, the NRC spokesperson Mr. Mahmood Yakub said the corporation has made significant progress in its ongoing drive to bring back the hitherto abandoned networks.

“I can tell you, we are doing a lot and very soon Nigerians would begin to see train movement in those hitherto abandoned places. We are also adding more routes like the new intra-city train in Jos; the one in Kaduna, and several others. The Lagos-Kano, which is 1,343 kilometres, is coming back on stream and with the support of the minister a lot of these train routes are coming back.

“We have already renovated the coaches in Zaria for the commencement of Lagos-Kano very soon. Also the Jos. Discussions have gone far between the NRC and Plateau State government to introduce the service.”