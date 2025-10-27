NRC Ready To Commence Warri-Itakpe Train Operations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced its readiness to officially commence operations on the Warri- Itakpe Train Service to ease transportation services in the country.

The management of the NRC, made this known in a statement in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, and made available to journalists in Abuja, stating that the official resumption of the train service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after its temporary suspension.

The management however, stated that the temporary suspension was necessary to carry out critical repairs, maintenance, and system checks on the track and rolling stock to ensure the comfort, reliability and safety of passengers.

The Corporation’s Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, assured travelling public of the NRC’s renewed commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail services as passenger operations resume fully on the Warri–Itakpe rail roads.

He said: “The online booking portal will open by 12 noon on Monday, October 27, 2025, about 48 hours ahead of resumption.

“Passengers are encouraged to secure their tickets early, through the portal or at designated stations. Operations will commence with seven coaches, comprising six standard class and one business class.

“The train timetable, incorporating temporary speed restrictions, TSR, for safety and operational monitoring, will also be released on Monday,” the management stated, further noting that; “the corporation sincerely apologises to its esteemed passengers and stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced during the period of suspension and appreciates their patience and understanding.”