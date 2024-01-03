NRC: Night trips will start in 2024

The Nigeria Railway Corporation NRC has decided to begin night operations by the second quarter of 2024.

This was revealed by the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria in an interview with newsmen.

Naija News reports that the NRC DG said that the development will mean that the corporation will start operating six rail journeys each day on the standard gauge train across the board.

The NRC DG said, “What is limiting us is the night operations, and that is not the way trains should operate. The train is meant to operate at all times. People may like to travel in the evening, but because of the security situation in the country, we limit ourselves to the daytime.

“We intend to bring back passenger and freight trains from Port-Harcourt to Aba, Lagos to Kano, and Kaduna because of the dry ports.

“We are going to increase the number of train trips to six on Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Abuja-Kaduna, which means the trips will be three times to and three times fro, making six trips in a day.

“The trips will commence before the second quarter of 2024. Right now, they are running four trips—two up and two down across the board.”