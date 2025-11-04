NPSA faults US declaration of Nigeria as country of particular concern

The Nigerian Political Scientists Association has faulted the United States of America (USA) declaration of Nigeria as ” Country of Particular Concern.”

The association said that “an examination of documents on genocide revealed that the situation, while dire, does not meet the standard definition of genocide as outlined in the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

NPSA made these declarations in a statement signed by its president, Prof. Hassan Saliu, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

“This assessment does not absolve the State of its failure to ensure citizens’ safety or to prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crimes against citizens efficiently.

The State’s actions, characterised by official statements and presidential visitations without concrete reforms, are insufficient and suggest a lack of commitment to addressing the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

” Citizens of various faiths have fallen victim to insecurity, partly due to the State’s perceived leniency towards perpetrators. The situation demands urgent attention, and the State’s priorities should shift from electoral interests to addressing the security crisis.

” The US classification, while potentially counterproductive, should prompt Nigeria to engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue. Nigeria must therefore take concrete steps to demonstrate its commitment to effectively managing the security situation and to upholding human rights, as enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, and in international instruments.

“The lack of accountability for perpetrators, particularly in the context of the State’s perceived leniency, implicates the State and exacerbates the crisis. If the threat of the United States is activated, it would harm Nigeria more, reversing the country’s international gains and heightening religious consciousness, potentially leading to further disunity, among other consequences, it added.

The association expressed its support for the proposed visit of the President to the USA and changes in service chiefs.

It, however, called for more efforts at effective security management through proper equipping of the armed forces, eliciting support from Nigerians, addressing corruption, reforming governance architecture, implementing economic policies that promote inclusive growth,providing jobs for youth

and ensuring justice for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, creed, or gender.

“An uncaring system, brought about by exclusive politics, is the root cause of the insecure situation. While the USA has its own growing concerns about Nigeria, the escalation in contention is worrisome. It requires a nuanced approach—one that considers both countries’ perspectives and seeks a mutually beneficial resolution.

“We urge the Nigerian State to view this as a wake-up call to be more responsible and responsive in serving the Nigerian masses and in addressing the underlying issues driving insecurity,” NPSA said.