NPCP: Under Tinubu’s administration Christians won’t be persecuted -Rev Pam assures

Rev Pam Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), said President Bola Tinubu is running an inclusive administration so far.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, Yakubu assured that Tinubu has allayed fears that Christians would be persecuted under him the moment he assumes office.

He said the Federal Government has given “excellent support” to NCPC which is Nigeria’s sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimages.

“Last Friday, we briefed Mr. President on the activities and mandate of NCPC and plans for Christian pilgrimages to Israel, Rome, Jordan and Greece,” Pam said.

“It is an opportunity for hundreds of Christians to have prayer retreats and we are immensely appreciative of this administration’s unwavering support.

“Many will recall that during the electioneering period a few months ago, some politicians stirred up dangerous sentiments and apprehensions by alleging that Nigeria was about to be converted to one religion but we thank God that this administration embraces all.”

The reverend said the use of disinformation and misinformation in the country’s political space is a potent threat against democracy, unity and peace.

“Nigeria’s politicians and their supporters must rise above dangerous propaganda and the dissemination of mischievous information that threaten national unity, peace, and progress,” he said.

Pam said he is planning a “peace walk” on the need for unity in the country.

